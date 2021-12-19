Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $142.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

