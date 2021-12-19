Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of RF opened at $21.27 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

