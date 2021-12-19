ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MODV. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ModivCare during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

