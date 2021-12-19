Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £541.65 million and a PE ratio of -29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.89. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.03 ($1.27). The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

