Berenberg Bank Raises Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,840

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($24.12) to GBX 1,840 ($24.32) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.26) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.22) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,696 ($22.41).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.39) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.67. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($48,189.51).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

