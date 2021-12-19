GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,992 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

