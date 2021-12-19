Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $39.90. Approximately 13,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,511,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

