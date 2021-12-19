Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.42.

YUM opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

