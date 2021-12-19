Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.51.

AJG opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

