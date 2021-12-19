Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.10.

EAT stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,722,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

