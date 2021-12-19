Reviewing EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EZGO Technologies and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Leatt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 1.16 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Leatt $38.60 million 4.36 $4.42 million $1.72 17.41

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Leatt 17.03% 54.98% 34.35%

Summary

Leatt beats EZGO Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About Leatt

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

