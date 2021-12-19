Comparing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get LiveOne alerts:

38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveOne and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.86 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.43 Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 9.72 -$10.30 million ($1.22) -53.26

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than LiveOne.

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% Kura Sushi USA -15.86% -35.93% -13.57%

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats LiveOne on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.