Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce sales of $75.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.03. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.