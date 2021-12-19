Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Bear Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

