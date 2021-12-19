Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

EDRVF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.70 ($26.63) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

