FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $343.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $343.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average is $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

