Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

