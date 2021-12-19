AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Update

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 421.0 days.

AVEVF opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

