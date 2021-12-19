The Goldman Sachs Group Trims REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Target Price to $13.25

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 56.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 526.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

