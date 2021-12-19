SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of SES stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

