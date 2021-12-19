TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC started coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 14.48%.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.