OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a positive rating on the stock.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $42.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

