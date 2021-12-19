Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

SPIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPIR opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13. Spire has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

