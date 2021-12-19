Morgan Stanley Raises Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £127.50

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from £110.70 ($146.29) to £127.50 ($168.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £133 ($175.76) to £147 ($194.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £100 ($132.15) to £112 ($148.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($151.98) to £130 ($171.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($133.21) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £116.24 ($153.62).

Shares of FERG opened at £128.05 ($169.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.05. The company has a market capitalization of £28.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of £129.80 ($171.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.17) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($102,880.93).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

