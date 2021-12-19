$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce sales of $76.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $303.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.32 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

