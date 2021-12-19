Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BFRI opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.40.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

