Wedbush Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.06.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.