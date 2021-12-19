Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 127,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,485,781 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $12,526,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

