ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 263,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,166,081 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.