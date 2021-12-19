The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.03. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2,232 shares trading hands.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $513.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,394,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 82,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

