Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in November

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.