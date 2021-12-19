agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,288 over the last ninety days.

Get agilon health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.