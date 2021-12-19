CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 290 ($3.83) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.56). The firm has a market cap of £853.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($61,583.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,080 over the last three months.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

