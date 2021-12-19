E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.88 ($13.34).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.78 ($13.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.00 and a 200 day moving average of €10.68. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.