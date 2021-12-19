Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.07. The company has a market cap of £7.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,215.28). In the last three months, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,200,000.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

