Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €11.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.41. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

