Financial Review: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ideanomics and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Motor 4 4 11 0 2.37

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.96%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $17.89, indicating a potential downside of 9.49%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Ford Motor 2.10% 21.85% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Ford Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 26.41 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -4.18 Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.62 -$1.28 billion $0.70 28.24

Ideanomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Ideanomics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

