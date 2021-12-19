Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 2770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 222.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

