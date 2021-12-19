Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $10.84 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

