Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $10.84 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
