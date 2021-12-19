Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.