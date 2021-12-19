Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 572,525 shares of company stock valued at $59,906,859.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roblox by 466.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $270,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Roblox by 45.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

