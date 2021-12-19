Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $199.34 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average of $201.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

