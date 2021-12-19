POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNT. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

