AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.32.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE ALA opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.59. AltaGas has a one year low of C$18.26 and a one year high of C$27.09.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.