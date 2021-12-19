Morgan Stanley Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $142.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 924,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,402,000 after purchasing an additional 62,741 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.