Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Zoom Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

