a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.21. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1,267 shares traded.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

