Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $25.29

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.29, but opened at $22.71. Latham Group shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 2,588 shares changing hands.

SWIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. Research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,330,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,751,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

