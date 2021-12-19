Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Up to $27.65

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $28.41. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 5,777 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.