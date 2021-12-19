Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $29.33

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $26.84. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 1,207 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

